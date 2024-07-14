The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, in partnership and cooperation with the Federal Youth Authority, announced the launch of a set of qualitative initiatives to expand the participation of youth from the public and private sectors in “Jahez”, the largest national platform for developing future skills and talents in the UAE. This is part of the approved projects of the “National Youth Agenda 2031”, with the aim of enhancing the contributions of Emirati youth to the sustainable national development process by taking advantage of opportunities to develop and hone their future skills according to the latest programmes and interactive content provided by the platform..

The new initiatives through the “Jahez” platform will focus on engaging young people who are keen to invest in opportunities to develop their future capabilities. Work will be done to design future quality programs to develop their talents and meet their ambitions, and provide them with the opportunity to develop advanced specialized skills that contribute to enhancing their readiness for the future..

Her Excellency Laila Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, stressed that expanding youth participation in the “Jahez” platform reflects the approach of diversity and inclusiveness in creating opportunities and enhancing future skills in all sectors, which translates the keenness of the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and the directives of his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” to invest in developing the capabilities of youth and empowering them with strategic skills and opportunities that ensure their participation in advancing the development process in the country, starting from their positions in government and private entities..

Al Suwaidi said: Empowering youth for the future through the “Jahez” platform consolidates the culture of continuous learning and self-development and contributes to advancing institutional transformation efforts towards achieving readiness for the future by raising efficiency and performance and developing capabilities to find sustainable solutions with the aim of keeping pace with the challenges of the digital age and leading its transformations towards opportunities that enhance the UAE’s prestigious position in the fields of development and global leadership..

Khalid Al Nuaimi, Acting Director of the Federal Youth Authority, said: “The vision of the wise leadership has always been an incentive for young people to benefit from all available capabilities to develop their skills and enhance their talents in line with the requirements of sustainable development. This confirms the importance of the approach of investing in young people through a national agenda specific to them that gives them opportunities to develop their capabilities and gain cognitive and practical experience.”.

Al Nuaimi added: “As part of the Foundation’s efforts to enhance youth contributions to the process of construction and development and empower them with future skills, we are pleased to be part of expanding youth participation in the “Jahez” platform, which aims to develop their skills and talents in line with future requirements in the public and private sectors, within a strategic partnership that seeks to provide all the components that give youth new horizons to achieve accomplishments. Therefore, we invite them to join the platform and benefit from the available training programs and opportunities, and we look forward to seeing their contributions and creativity in various fields.”.

The latest “Jahez” initiatives come within the framework of the cooperation agreement between the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Federal Youth Authority, aimed at empowering youth with future skills, in conjunction with the launch of the second version of the “Jahez” platform, enhanced with interactive digital experiences specifically designed to meet the needs of institutions and the aspirations of employees. The platform relies in its new version on artificial intelligence technologies to provide personalized educational content that aligns with the path of each employee, and includes a wide range of future skills such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, project management and acceleration of achievement, in addition to specialized skills in the fields of human resources and cybersecurity. The “Jahez” platform has also expanded its network of strategic partners to include local and international experts, to ensure the provision of practical, innovative and renewable skill content to keep pace with developments and the needs of institutions for new skills.