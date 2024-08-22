The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has issued a special circular to all federal ministries and entities in the country regarding the “Back to School” policy, to allow parents working in the federal government, at the beginning of the new academic year, to accompany their children to schools and nurseries at the beginning of their academic journey.

The circular aims to support federal government employees by providing sufficient flexibility in the work environment in line with applicable directives and legislation, without affecting the workflow and provision of services, in accordance with the systems followed in each federal entity, and with the approval of the direct manager.

The “Back to School” policy provides federal government employee parents with children in schools with the flexibility to take their children to and from school, either through a morning late leave or early dismissal, on the first school day, for a maximum of 3 hours combined or divided into two morning or evening periods.

As for parents of federal government employees who have children in nurseries and kindergartens, they may be granted a morning late or early dismissal permit during the first school week to take their children to and from the nursery, for a maximum of three hours per day, taking into account the difference in the start days of the school according to the curriculum specified for the school by the competent authorities.

The “Back to School” policy also allows for flexible working hours on other occasions and circumstances related to the academic year, provided that this does not disrupt the workflow in the entity, and does not conflict with the Federal Government Human Resources Law and its executive regulations. An employee may be granted leave for a period not exceeding three hours to attend parent-teacher meetings in his children’s schools, and he may also be granted leave for a period not exceeding three hours to attend graduation ceremonies, events and activities for his children.