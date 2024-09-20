The basic child benefit, the “biggest social project” of the traffic light coalition, is a thing of the past because, according to the original plans of Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens), access to family benefits would not have been made easier, but rather more difficult, despite considerable personnel costs. But the new two-stage model now favored by Paus, which is currently being discussed in the Bundestag, also has serious shortcomings. This is the assessment of the Federal Audit Office (BRH) after examining the planned first stage. The audit report is available to the FAZ.