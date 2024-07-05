A scandal in the Bundesrat during the negotiation of a motion by the majority of the states for a rapid agreement on the Digital Pact 2.0 has shown that the relationship between the federal government and the states has reached a low point. After speeches by several education ministers and the head of the Thuringian State Chancellery as well as the mayor of Bremen, the Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Jens Brandenburg (FDP), struck back.