Sinaloa.- The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) announced that based on tours by the staff of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) and the State Police, they carried out andl Securing two laboratories to process drugs in towns of the Sinaloa capital, Culiacan.

According to the first investigation folder, elements of the National Defense Secretariat (SEDENA) located a probable clandestine laboratory used for the production of synthetic drugs. The site was handed over to the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM), of the AIC and personnel from Expert Services, to carry out inspection, processing and investigation tasks.

The place was located in the vicinity of the Carboneras town where one ton 654 kilos 543 grams 45 milligrams and three thousand 104 liters 900 milliliters containing phenyl 2 propanone were secured; 1,799 liters 950 milliliters of hydrochloric acid; six thousand 536 liters 367 milliliters of benzyl cyanide and four thousand 499 liters 900 milliliters that contained benzyl chloride, among other substances.

In the second investigation, elements of the State Police, in coordination with SEDENA, located a site in the village of Imalawhere they seized metal structures, pots, grills, gas tanks, fans, as well as 304 liters 43 milliliters of substance containing methamphetamine, 678 liters 20 milliliters of acetone, 359 liters five milliliters of hydrochloric acid and 186 liters 84 milliliters of toluene and various substances.

The insured remained at the disposal of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), which continues with the integration of the investigation folders for the probable commission of the crime against health.