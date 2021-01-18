In 2020, Russian airlines served 69.17 million passengers, thus domestic air transportation decreased by 46% compared to 2019, according to website Federal Air Transport Agency.

In December last year, Russian airlines carried more than 5 million passengers, a decrease compared to the same period in 2019 by 43%.

The strongest decrease in air traffic was recorded by Aeroflot – 63%, Pobeda lost the least of all, with its passenger volume declining by only 4%.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he considered subsidizing regional air carriers insufficient. According to the head of state, 7 billion rubles are allocated for these transportation, and this is not enough.

Experts, in turn, warn of an increase in airfare from April 2021. According to them, the level of prices does not ensure the profitability of air transportation, so airlines must inevitably either cut costs or raise prices.