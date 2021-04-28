Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s former attorney, in November 2020. JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

A group of federal agents searched early Wednesday the residence and office located in Manhattan of Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and personal lawyer of former President Donald Trump. The search warrant follows an investigation that has been open for two years. The prosecution is investigating a possible violation of foreign lobbying laws by Guiliani linked to his business in Ukraine. Agents seized cell phones and other electronic devices from the 76-year-old Republican.

The once known as “the mayor of America” ​​for his management after the 9/11 attacks, denied in a statement that he had acted badly and argued that the search warrants demonstrated a “corrupt double standard” on the part of the Department of Justice, which he said he had ignored “blatant crimes” by Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden. In addition, he pointed out that justice is “disregarding the constitutional rights of any person involved or who is legally defending former President Donald J. Trump.”

Giuliani’s attorney, Robert J. Costello, called the records “unnecessary” as his client had twice offered to answer questions from prosecutors, except for those related to conversations he has had with Trump. “What they did today was legal intimidation,” Costello said. The son of the former New York mayor, Andrew Giuliani, told reporters that the searches were “disgusting” and “absolutely absurd.”

Giuliani was a central figure in the two political trials against the former president. He was also instrumental in Trump’s efforts to have an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter, who is now facing a criminal tax investigation by the Justice Department into their business in Ukraine. Then, the Republican’s lawyer led – without any success – the legal dispute over the electoral results in the presidential elections last November that gave Joe Biden the winner.

During the Trump Administration, under Trump, senior Justice Department officials repeatedly blocked Giuliani’s registration requests, in order to prevent federal prosecutors in Manhattan from investigating the president’s attorney’s relationships with Ukrainian personalities. According to a publication by The New York Times, Senior officials prevented a crucial step in the Giuliani investigation from being taken by delaying a search warrant for his electronic files.

Federal authorities are investigating whether Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration in 2019 on behalf of Ukrainian officials and businessmen who allegedly helped the lawyer search for unfavorable information about Trump’s political rivals, including current President Joe Biden, who at the time he was one of the Democratic candidates to become the party’s candidate for the presidential election.