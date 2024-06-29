Ciudad Juárez— A Federal Protection agent was found dead this morning at the Hotel Colonial, in the Córdova Américas neighborhood.

According to hotel staff, the agent was found sitting in the bathroom of his room, 261, with no signs of violence.

The Federal Protection Service is a dependency of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection of the Federal Government, in charge of guarding government buildings of this order.

The hotel staff explained that they stay at this hotel during their work periods.

Although no traces of violence were found, a Municipal Police unit and four State Police units arrived at the scene, and the Forensic Medical Service is awaiting the removal of the body that was found at six in the morning during the roll call prior to the start of their shift.