The geo-hydrological event risk forecast bulletin issued for Monday, 5th, by the National Center for Monitoring and Alerting Natural Disasters (Cemaden) highlights that there is a “high” possibility of floods, flash floods and inundations in the metropolitan mesoregion of Rio de Janeiro. (including Petrópolis) and in the south of Rio de Janeiro. The state has been hit by heavy rains in recent days, with landslides and 16 deaths, most of them in Angra dos Reis and Paraty. The search for the missing continues.

“The forecast indicates the continuation of rain showers. Added to the high pre-existing accumulated, the hydrological risk scenario in these areas tends to worsen due to the characteristics of the relief, channeled streams and high vulnerability of the region”, he points out. The classification is the same for the north coast of São Paulo and the Vale do Paraíba.

In addition, almost the entire territory of Rio de Janeiro and part of the northern coast of São Paulo are on “danger” alert until 11 am on Monday, 4th, in the notification system of the National Meteorology Institute (Inmet) for “rain accumulation”. “Rain between 30 to 60 mm/h or 50 to 100 mm/day. Risk of flooding, landslides on slopes, river overflows, in cities with such risk areas”, he points out.

