Home page World

From: Helen Gries

Split

The flatworm Obama Nungara could become a danger in domestic gardens. The Federal Agency for Nature Conservation (BfN) warns of the “potentially invasive species”.

Kassel – Pests not only threaten our garden, but can pose a threat to entire ecosystems. Currently spreads the flatworm species Obama tungara in Germany further out. The pest is considered dangerous because, according to experts, it has no natural predators and a high potential for spreading.

The Federal Agency for Nature Conservation (BfN) has therefore put the carnivorous flatworm on the watch list as a “potentially invasive species”. Obama tungara originally comes from South America and, according to experts, was most likely introduced to Europe through the plant trade and was first detected in this country in 2020.

Threatening plague in the garden: flatworm Obamanungara is spreading in Germany

The flatworm Obama tungara primarily eats small animals such as snails, worms and various insects. Therefore, according to experts, it is considered a potential threat to ecosystems. In addition, the species in Europe has no natural predators, because the worm tastes too bitter for native birds, hedgehogs or other animals.

See also Stopover in Paris - Tourism, the heart of the Peruvian economy, "will take two years to recover" length 5 to 8 centimeters Color varies from orange to black, often also dark brown head shape tapering Body covered by a shiny, slimy layer habitat on land, during the day in damp places

If it occurs more frequently, Obama can throw ecosystems out of balance in Germany. The flatworms remove earthworms and snails from the soil in the soil through their feeding behavior Garden, whereupon the soil quality could suffer permanently. According to experts, this also threatens a reduction in biodiversity, which is already declining.

In Germany, there have been confirmed sightings in Baden-Württemberg and on the German-Dutch border in Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia. That comes from a statistic of the portal iNaturalist emerged, with the help of which the global biodiversity is to be documented. But more and more specimens of the Obama tungara are also being sighted in Bavaria, as reported by the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation (BfN).

Flatworms in Germany: Another invasive species on the warning list

But there is another flatworm that worries experts. Because the New Zealand flatworm could pose a similar threat. This species has so far only been sighted in Great Britain, Ireland and the Faroe Islands. According to BfN, however, the establishment of this flatworm in Germany is considered possible, which is why the invasive species is on the warning list.

The carnivorous flatworm Obamanungara was introduced to Germany from South America and is considered a garden pest. © Jean-Lou Justine​ et al / CC-BY-SA 4.0

The New Zealand flatworm Arthurdendyus triangulatus “lives predatory on earthworms, whose frequency and species diversity are declining, the decline in earthworms impairs various soil functions,” according to the nature conservation invasiveness assessment of the BfN. The species is carried away with ornamental plants and soil. The animals can go up to a year without food, but hot summers can push the species back. According to the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation, the slime of New Zealand flatworms can trigger allergic reactions.

Carnivorous flatworms in the home garden: you can do this against the pests

Home gardeners are advised to look carefully when buying potted plants and check the soil for worms. Anyone who finds specimens in their garden should collect the animals and throw them in soapy water to kill them. It is recommended to wear gloves and wash your hands thoroughly afterwards.

Fight pests in the garden: 10 suitable home remedies View photo gallery

It can also be useful to regularly check damp spots on mats, foils and under pots. It is not recommended to cut up the flatworms, because as soon as a part is at least one centimeter long, it can continue to live as a living being. (hg)

Machine assistance was used for this editorial-written article. The article was carefully checked by editor Yannick Hanke before publication.