The flatworm Obama Nungara could become a danger in domestic gardens. The Federal Agency for Nature Conservation (BfN) warns of the “potentially invasive species”.

Munich – Pests are never welcome in the garden. Introduced pest species even run the risk of throwing the entire ecosystem out of balance. The flatworm species Obama tungara is currently spreading in our gardens. The pest is considered dangerous because, according to experts, it has no natural predators and a high potential for spreading.

According to that Federal Agency for Nature Conservation (BfN) the species was first detected in Germany in 2020. The invasive species originally comes from South America and, according to experts, was most likely introduced to Europe through the plant trade. The flatworm is considered a threat in Germany and has therefore been put on the watch list by the BfN as a “potentially invasive species”.

Threatening plague in the garden: flatworm Obamanungara is spreading in Germany

According to statistics from the portal iNaturalist, which is intended to document global biodiversity, there have been confirmed sightings in Germany so far, including in Baden-Württemberg and on the German-Dutch border in Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia. But more and more specimens are also being sighted in Bavaria, as reported by the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation (BFN).

See also Biathlon | Everything possible went completely wrong for the Finnish biathlete at the World Championships Characteristic features of the Nungara flatworm length 5 to 8 centimeters Color varies from orange to black, often also dark brown head shape tapering Body covered by a shiny, slimy layer habitat on land, during the day in damp places

But not only in Germany, but also in other parts of Europe Obamaungara has already been detected. According to experts, the flatworm threatens to become a real plague, especially in France. Like a research team led by the Parisian parasitologist Jean-Lou Justine in the journal peerJ reported that large parts of the country were already affected.

Carnivorous flatworm in the home garden: Obama tungara as a potential threat to ecosystems

Since the flatworm Obama tungara primarily feeds on small animals such as snails, worms and various insects, it is considered a potential threat to ecosystems. In addition, the species in Europe has no natural predators, because the worm tastes too bitter for native birds, hedgehogs or other animals.

The carnivorous flatworm Obamanungara was introduced to Germany from South America and is considered a garden pest. © Jean-Lou Justine​ et al / CC-BY-SA 4.0

If it occurs more frequently, Obama tungara can throw ecosystems in this country out of balance. The flatworms increasingly remove earthworms and snails from the soil in the garden through their feeding behavior, which could result in permanent deterioration of the soil quality. According to experts, this also threatens a reduction in biodiversity, which is already declining.

Flatworms in Germany: Another invasive species on the warning list

According to experts, a similar threat poses the New Zealand flatworm. This species has so far only been sighted in Great Britain, Ireland and the Faroe Islands. According to BfN, however, the establishment of this flatworm in Germany is considered possible, which is why the invasive species is on the warning list.

Fight pests in the garden: 10 suitable home remedies Fight pests in the garden: 10 suitable home remedies

The New Zealand flatworm Arthurdendyus triangulatus “lives predatory on earthworms, whose frequency and species diversity are declining, the decline in earthworms impairs various soil functions,” according to the nature conservation invasiveness assessment of the BfN. The New Zealand flatworm is carried off with ornamental plants and soil. The animals can go up to a year without food, but hot summers can push the species back. According to the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation, the slime of New Zealand flatworms can trigger allergic reactions.

Carnivorous flatworms in the home garden: you can do this against the pests

When purchasing potted plants, consumers are advised to look carefully and inspect the soil. Flatworms seek shelter in dark, damp places during the day. Anyone who finds specimens in their garden should collect the animals and throw them in soapy water to kill them. It is recommended to wear gloves and wash your hands thoroughly afterwards.

It can also be useful to regularly check damp spots on mats, foils and under pots. It is not recommended to cut up the flatworms, because as soon as a part is at least one centimeter long, it can continue to live as a living being. (hg)

Rubric list image: © Jean-Lou Justine​ et al / CC-BY-SA 4.0