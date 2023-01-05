In preparation for the 2020 general election in the United States, Twitter received and followed requests from the federal government and state agencies, as well as from party agents, to delete accounts that they found problematic, as it revealed this Tuesday (03 ) one continuation gives series of revelations called “Twitter Files”.

During the fall of 2020, more and more agencies tried to intrude on Twitter’s content moderation processes, which already involved the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, the Agency of the Director of National Intelligence, and others.

For example, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) stepped in on September 1st to make sure Twitter followed the FBI indications on certain accounts, according to the emails obtained and analyzed by independent journalist Matt Taibbi. Twitter assured the Commission, in a email laudatory, which would suspend five accounts “for platform manipulation, which we can reliably attribute to Russian government agents.”

some internal documents Recently published Twitter messages showed that the FBI was in constant contact with the then head of Trust and Safety (Trust and Safety) of the company, Yoel Roth. From January 2020 through November 2022, over 150 emails were exchanged between the FBI and Roth. In many cases, the FBI allegedly mandated Twitter to combat election “disinformation.”

Between September and November 2020, the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Justice, the State of Connecticut, the National Safety Agency, the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as other agencies, reached out to Twitter, appearing to be pressuring it to act against various individuals and agents.

For example, the head of the FBI’s Influence Task Force unit informed Roth in September 2020 that the Treasury had updated its list of individuals under sanction to include Russian agent Andrii Derkach, who the government alleged was involved. on foreign interference to attack the upcoming presidential election. A lawyer for the Connecticut State Department warned Twitter of “some suspicious accounts that, at first glance, are hosted on CT, and try to look official.”

Just days after the 2020 election, the office of Democratic Representative and House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff asked Twitter to ban the accounts of journalist Paul Sperry and others, claiming they circulated the platform’s conspiracy theories. QAnon.

The Commission made several other requests, such as suppressing search results relating to certain members, in order to “stop the spread of future disinformation on Twitter” about certain members who “are not public figures and were not central actors in the impeachment inquiry”. , nor in the 2020 presidential election”, and “labelling and reducing the visibility” of certain content. Schiff’s office asked Twitter to curb QAnon supporters’ alleged intimidation of assistant Sean Misko.

Twitter then stood firm. It rejected many of the demands made in its first email of answers, and started to give answers like “no, that’s unenforceable” and “no, we don’t do that”, according to the documents.

Copyright 2023 National Review. Published with permission. original in English.