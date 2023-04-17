“After a decade from the signing of the State-Regions agreement on assistance for congenital haemorrhagic diseases, gene therapy for haemophilia is now upon us and is currently in the registration phase. Against this, the problems of the assistance system dedicated to disease have instead increased, despite the daily commitment of specialist clinicians. The post-Covid period has seen the Regions systematically reduce investments in haemophilia centers and the professionals who work there. Fedemo therefore strongly requests all the institutions operating in health to allocate more structural and human resources to assistance to ECMs and greater direct involvement of patients within the national and regional technical planning tables”. Thus Cristina Cassone, president of Fedemo, on the occasion of the conference “Research progress and deficiencies in assistance to ECMs”, promoted today in Rome by the Federation of haemophiliac associations, on the occasion of the XIX World Haemophilia Day.

About 10 years after the definition of the State-Regions Agreement on assistance for congenital haemorrhagic diseases (MEC) – reports a note – the EMA, the European Medicines Agency, has granted conditional approval, and therefore with greater guarantees , to two gene therapy drugs for haemophilia A and haemophilia B. Haemophilic patients are therefore witnessing a development of pharmacological research that is in many ways exciting in terms of efficacy and innovation and gene therapy could be a reality for many patients very soon but some problems remain. This is why Fedemo, on the occasion of the important appointment, is asking all the institutions that operate in the health sector to allocate more structural and human resources to assistance to the ECMs and to guarantee a wider direct participation of patients in the decision-making processes.

Hemophilia is a genetic disorder characterized by the inability to produce the adequate level of some clotting factors. The affected person is thus unable to clot the blood and a simple hemorrhage can become an extremely dangerous event. To date – a note details – it is estimated that around 400 thousand people suffer from it in the world, around 4 thousand in Italy alone. According to the latest report of the Higher Institute of Health on congenital coagulopathies of 2022, there are a total of 9,784 patients: about 30% with haemophilia A, 28.6% with von Willebrand disease, 7.2% with haemophilia B and 34. 1% with deficiencies in other factors.

The evolution of haemophilia treatment in recent years has brought about significant improvements in the patient’s life. “An initial progress has been achieved with products with a long half-life which have allowed patients on a prophylaxis regimen to infuse themselves intravenously fewer times – highlights Flora Peyvandi, Director of the ‘Angelo Bianchi Bonomi’ hemophilia and thrombosis center at the Milan Polyclinic – Subsequently, the use of a new drug, administered subcutaneously, made prophylaxis even easier, especially in younger patients.But the turning point in the treatment of hemophilia was obtained with gene therapy: with a single infusion it is possible to achieve protection from bleeding for several years”.

In the very near future – continues the note – this new therapy could be one of the therapeutic options available to all people with haemophilia in Italy. But we need trained doctors and more adequate infrastructures to manage the therapeutic innovation that research has made available. “The management of new therapies in the context of clinical trials requires an articulated structure on the part of not only the medical-nursing staff – explains Giancarlo Castaman, director of the Center for haemorrhagic diseases, Careggi University Hospital of Florence – but also of ad hoc figures such as data managers or research nurses, still largely not contemplated in the staff of the centers, if not for initiatives of the centers themselves. The commitment is considerable. Gene therapy itself, for example, requires a series of administrative-management tasks which they require time and perseverance and adequate personnel in terms of adequate numbers and qualifications”.

“Allowing access to innovative drugs – remarks Claudia Santini of the Italian Medicines Agency – in the face of a greater spending commitment that requires immediate coverage, could, over time, have virtuous effects in terms of reducing the direct costs of treatment and other related expenditure items, such as indirect costs and social costs.As in the case of gene therapies in which the relevance of the asking price is associated with the one-shot nature, i.e. a single administration, for most of the therapies, with the consequences of very significant costs in the short term but benefits and costs avoided in the long term, if the patient responds to the therapies themselves”.

Important objectives for haemophiliacs made possible also thanks to the contribution of Italian research. “Not only is it important to underline that Italian clinicians have a key role in monitoring patients undergoing gene therapy to evaluate efficacy and safety – observes Mirko Pinotti, director of the Biotechnology Department, University of Ferrara – but it should be highlighted how excellent Italian researchers work to develop ‘different gene therapies’ that include viruses, already used successfully for other diseases; and cell therapies in which the patient’s cells are isolated, modified, and reintroduced. The Italian research in the field of direct correction of the defective gene called ‘gene editing’ fits into the latter niche. Finally, our researchers are often part of international collaborative networks, and it is precisely this synergy that always opens up new horizons, and with them hopes, for carriers of genetic diseases such as haemophilia, and more”.