“We are organizing Open Days for the administration of the Herpes zoster vaccine (shingles) in this period because in this way we prepare the most fragile people to better face the autumn and winter seasons”. This was explained by Alberto Fedele, director of the Prevention Department of the ASL of Lecce, on the occasion of the first Open day for the administration of the anti-Herpes zoster vaccine in the Salento capital, organized this morning (from 8.30 to 11.30) at the mobile medical clinic camper in the Lecce health and social district in piazza Bottazzi. An appointment dedicated to vaccinations against the disease which can be disabling for people at risk.

The calendar of the healthcare company includes another Open Day in Martano (July 18) at the headquarters of the social health district in via Fratelli Cervi and in Campi Salentina (July 19) at the headquarters of the social health district in via San Donaci.

The vaccine – reports the site of the local health authority of the province of Lecce – is recommended for over 18s with diabetes, COPD, nephropathy, cardiovascular diseases, rheumatological diseases, HIV, severe or relapsing forms of Herpes zoster, oncohaematological patients undergoing treatment, haemodialysed, splenectomized patients scheduled for transplant or immunosuppressive therapy, immunocompromised patients. Vaccination can be accessed without reservation until available doses are exhausted. For any further requests, an appointment will be made in the following days.