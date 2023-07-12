The incidence of herpes zoster, known as shingles, “in the elderly is high especially in certain periods of the year when other viral diseases favor the reduction of the immune system”. This was underlined by Alberto Fedele, director of the Prevention Department of the ASL of Lecce, on the occasion of the first Open day for the administration of the anti-Herpes zoster vaccine in the Salento capital, organized this morning at the mobile medical clinic camper in the Lecce social health district in the square Bottazzi. An appointment, therefore, dedicated to vaccinations against the disease which can be disabling for people at risk.

“In particular – explains Fedele – Herpes zoster can cause painful consequences, i.e. post herpetic neuritis with rather strong pain. If it affects some nerve roots such as the ocular one, it can also cause very important vision problems up to the loss of eye”. For this reason, the anti-zoster vaccination is recommended “for those whose immune system is not fully functional – the expert points out – in particular the elderly, since the immune system loses effectiveness over the years; people with other pathologies that lead to a deflection of the immune system, such as diabetes; rheumatic patients undergoing therapy with cortisone or other products that can lower the immune system”. To these categories are added “people who have neurological pathologies and who use drugs that reduce the immune system”.

And on post-vaccination symptoms, Fedele reassures. “It is the common one of any vaccination such as the flu: local pain, a few lines of fever that never exceeds 37-38 degrees for 24 or 48 hours, then everything returns to normal”.