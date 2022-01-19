A new and delicate criminal complaint has been known in Colombian sports. This time the events occurred in the department of Santander, in which four athletes point to the athletics coach Giovanny Vega Blanco already Betty Rojas Sanguino of sexual harassment, sexual acts in person in the inability to resist and others.

The complaint, to which EL TIEMPO had access, was filed by the lawyer, Leonardo Zher Sandoval, who is the attorney for the athletes, after the power granted by César Augusto Castellanos Gómez, legal secretary of Bucaramanga, appointed by the Mayor of Bucaramanga , by Decree No. 0031 of July 21, 2020.

It may interest you: (Exclusive: the complaint of sexual harassment that shakes Colombian sports)

Support for complaints

Ramiro Varela, president of the Colombian Athletics Federation, spoke with EL TIEMPO and warned that he supported the decisions of the judicial institutions on the case.

“We support the president of the league in the complaint. That is also in the disciplinary commission of the federation, it is independent, and it is made up of serious jurists,” said Varela.

And he added: “We support the investigation of the prosecution, the Ministry of Sports and we trust that due process will point out responsibilities and we will support the sentences that come out.”

Varela indicated that he knows the technician in question, who has worked for athletics in the region.

Waiting for the results of the investigation

“He is a well-known technician. He is a great athletics worker, who is part of the history of athletics in Santander. Department that has been in decline over the years,” he said.

However, the President specified that he has not called the technician and that he has not communicated to discuss the issue.

“I was surprised, because I have not spoken to him, but yes, I had a different thought about him, it is unbelievable, but we hope that the truth will come to light,” he added.

It may interest you: (Exclusive: complaints of sexual harassment known by Mindeporte)

sports