The Government has made a commitment with Brussels to tackle the high temporary nature of the labor market, a problem that has existed since the 1980s and that not even seven reforms have managed to reduce. The Executive has proposed to reduce the types of contracts to three: permanent, temporary and training. At the same time it will toughen the penalties for abuse of the temporary contract.

In a report published this Monday and titled Against labor duality, the economist José Ignacio Conde-Ruiz, from Fedea, and the labor law expert from the Complutense University Jesús Lahera agree in applauding the unification of contracts, but warn that it cannot be done in any way: a smaller space without sacrificing the use of temporary contracts in the face of real transitory needs ”. All this, pending the details of the reform, which have not yet been closed by the Executive with the social agents.

The reduction of the types of contracts to three tries to generalize the indefinite contract. For this, the Government will have to limit the scenarios under which the temporary is used, of which an excessively high and totally unjustified use is now made, according to the authors: “If in the end we have a single temporary contract, but it is very flexible, since it can be used for many situations, the timing will hardly change ”.

On the other hand, if the temporary contract is excessively limited, it will cease to be useful in the sectors where it is necessary. “If, on the other hand, a very restrictive temporary contract is imposed, where it can hardly be used, but at the same time we leave the indefinite one as it is, the reform may entail a significant and counterproductive increase in labor costs,” the report highlights. In other words, for it to work, the fixed contract would have to be made more flexible.

And the experts suggest three ways: one, clarifying the causes of dismissal to provide them with greater legal certainty. Two, increasing internal flexibility in the company and applying the new structural ERTEs, which should only be used during temporary drops in demand. And, finally, reducing the costs of dismissal in the permanent to better distribute the compensation between permanent and temporary. In the aggregate, the firing costs borne by companies should remain the same, but the new distribution would be less damaging to temporary workers and would encourage the generalization of the permanent contract.

Likewise, in order to prosecute the abuse of temporary employment, the authors propose raising the compensation for unfair dismissals from 33 days per year worked to 45 days when demands arise from the termination of fraudulent temporary contracts.

Limit the temporary contract

According to Conde-Ruiz and Lahera, the future temporary contract should only be given for two reasons. The first, organizational, on the occasion of a replacement, such as leave, leave, vacations or supplements for reduced working hours. The second, productive, due to temporary alterations in production or for projects with autonomy from the company’s activity.

This type of contract would transfer to the law the recent ruling of the plenary session of the Supreme in December, which prevents the contract for work linked to a contract or an administrative concession, which has a “notable impact on the services sector”. “The usual and permanent activities, within the corporate purpose of the company, should be covered by permanent workers,” add the authors.

The changes proposed in the report, published by the Foundation for Applied Economics Studies, of which Conde-Ruiz is deputy director, seek to end the profound duality of the Spanish labor market, that is, the gap between fixed and temporary. Every year there are 25 million temporary contracts in Spain, “a real nonsense that turns our job market into a real anomaly in our economic environment,” says the report.

In addition to the injustice it entails for workers, Conde-Ruiz and Lahera affirm that duality punishes Spanish society from multiple sides: “In the first place, there are no incentives for the accumulation of human capital neither by the worker, nor by part of the employer, who is not compensated to train a worker who is only going to work temporarily in his company. Second, it encourages the creation of business projects for which temporality is not a problem, but a competitive advantage, that is, activities with low added value and without long-term growth prospects. Both events are a drag on productivity, the great forgotten in recent decades ”.