The increase in longevity and its impact on public accounts has its greatest exponent in the payment of pensions. That is why the relationship between contributors and pensioners has experienced a progressive tension for years that tends to put at risk the survival of the model, one of the pillars of the Welfare State. To try to make the two ends of the rope break their inertia, different formulas have been designed that aim to increase the period in which a worker extends his period of contribution to Social Security. Active retirement is one of those models, focused on a worker of legal retirement age (65 years and 10 months) being able to reconcile the collection of part of his pension with his salary. A benefit that would lead you to stretch your actual retirement age. However, from Fedea they assure that “it is not probable that active retirement will reach a very important degree of extension in its current form”, and that for this to happen it is necessary “a regulatory change that improves the acceptance of the program”.

The strengths and weaknesses of the current model, created in 2013, are the focus of the latest study of the think tank, prepared by two of its members, Alfonso R. Sánchez and Sergi Jiménez. In a document of 47 pages, both authors recount the drift towards which Social Security is heading in terms of pensions, due to the differences in volume that exist between beneficiaries and taxpayers. According to his assessment, although active retirement “in an ideal world” would initially strengthen both parties, “improving the job offer and the financial situation of the pension system”, in the “real world” the benefit “would not be immediate […], since it depends on the decisions of retirement and collection of pensions of the workers and the support of the same by the contracting companies ”. And they add: “The objectives of the program could be frustrated if, for example, workers responded by advancing the collection age without appreciably delaying their retirement.”

Access to active retirement has, at the same time, its restrictions to prevent the problem described above from occurring. Not all workers can access it: only those who have reached the legal retirement age and who have a complete contribution history (that is, having contributed the 37 years necessary for the pension to be 100% of the regulatory base ). If so, when they reach their retirement age they can continue working and receive, along with their salary, 50% of the pension. When the final retirement arrives, the initially stipulated amount is received, without adding more money for the period worked over, in which, in addition, a special contribution of 8% must be contributed (solidarity fund).

In the opinion of Fedea’s experts, the quantitative impact of the implementation of this formula would not be outstanding, “although it has different effects depending on the characteristics of the individuals, in most cases financial incentives favorable to its use are not created” , they point out. Differentiating workers by the level of salary received, they project an unequal behavior that would be the source of this inability to generate a sufficient profit. “Low-wage workers will tend to retire later, reducing the financial costs of the pension system. Workers with high wages (who activate the maximum retirement pension) will tend to collect early and be somewhat more expensive for the system. For the majority of workers, located in an intermediate income range, active retirement does not create incentives compatible with delaying retirement, so that the expected participation in the program is modest ”, they describe.

To reformulate the tool and make it more attractive, they propose a series of regulatory changes, such as reducing the exclusion conditions and updating the pension with definitive retirement. However, this remedy would generate new damage, since “both measures will imply a higher cost for Social Security,” they point out.

Little interest from companies

The fact that companies have not promoted the use of this hybrid formula among their employees and that, on the contrary, it has had relative acceptance among the group of self-employed workers also shows, in the opinion of the authors of the study, that the impact of active retirement “will be modest.” “The empirical evidence of self-employed workers using the program with a much higher intensity than that of their salaried counterparts points to a lack of interest in companies to keep their older workers active,” they describe. This change in behavior would only occur with the modification of some of its parameters. “It seems clear that any extension of the active retirement regulations must include the development of specific incentives for employer companies,” they trust.

As a final conclusion, from Fedea they agree to design a plan that in the first place is clear about its main objective: if the increase in the job offer or the containment of costs. Regardless of where the focus is, the recommendations of the think tank are shared: “Eliminate exclusion restrictions except access to the Legal Age; allow extension to ages prior to the Legal Age; homogenize the contributions of active retirees with those of the rest of the workers, allow charges of more than 50% for low-wage workers and update the pension at the end of the compatibility period ”.