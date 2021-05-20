The Foundation for Applied Economics Studies (Fedea) has indicated in its recent study ‘Regional financing in 2020’ that last year the Region of Murcia replaced the Valencian Community as worst funded autonomy, both in funds per inhabitant and in definitive financing. In addition, the work is aligned with the claim of the regional government of establish a transitional equalization fund to compensate for structural under-financing.

In order to classify the amounts per adjusted inhabitant, Fedea establishes an index with an average of 100 for all the communities under the common regime, in which the Region of Murcia obtains the worst score: 92 points. This data is one point lower than the one recorded in the report of this foundation in 2018 (93 points), so the foundation estimates that financing per inhabitant in the Region has worsened compared to then.

The study also warns that the Region of Murcia remains in the last place in terms of definitive financing, behind the Valencian Community and the Canary Islands. This chapter, which takes into account effective financing increased to homogeneous competences and equal fiscal effort, places the Region at an index of 92.1 points over the average of 100, this time six tenths lower than 92.7 points recorded in 2018, so the result also worsens in this category.

Regarding the equalization fund, Fedea points out that the introduction of this mechanism would have important effects on the distribution of resources, which would contribute to improve your equity. In addition, the study points out, the financing of the worst-treated communities would be significantly increased, including the Region of Murcia, Andalusia, the Valencian Community and Castilla-La Mancha.

Fedea calculates that a leveling fund would reduce interterritorial inequality by around a third in financing per adjusted inhabitant. Its objective would be to complement the contributions for the worst financed communities, while addressing the reform of the autonomous financing system.

The Minister of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration, Javier Celdrán, stressed that “the study confirms that the financing of the Region is not only more than deficient, but that it is the worst in Spain. The Minister of Finance cried out against the injustice of this system when she was a councilor of the Andalusian Government, but now she denies Murcians the possibility of having the same funds as the rest of the Spaniards, to maintain the same quality public services and to fight against the pandemic ”.

Regarding Fedea’s proposal to set up the transitional leveling fund, Celdrán pointed out that “it is a vindication of absolute justice of the regional government, to which Andalusia or the Valencian Community have joined. This equalization fund would compensate the regions that receive less than the national average, and would compensate at least in part for that drag on competitiveness to which they condemn us ”.