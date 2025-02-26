The Assumption operation by the State of 83,254 million euros of debt of the autonomous communities agreed by the Ministry of Finance with ERC and extrapolated to the rest of the autonomous communities under the criteria agreed between both actors will benefit from applying … Substantially to Catalonia at the expense of the autonomies worse treated by the current financing system: Valencian Community, Region of Murcia, Andalusia and Castilla-La Mancha. That is at least the initial judgment of the Think Tank Fedea, possibly the Institute of Referential Economic Analysis regarding Autonomous Financing, which this Wednesday, just a few hours before the meeting of the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council that will analyze the government’s proposal, He has published an emergency report that dismantles the government proposal under the double argument that he will aggravate the fiscal indiscipline problems of the autonomous communities and that the system of Agreed distribution generates abysmal differences between autonomous communities.

The work, signed by the coordinator of the last group of experts for the reform of autonomic financing and director of the Think Tank, Ángel de la Fuente, openly questions the criteria of distribution armed by the Treasury and ERC and concludes that this benefits in a way Very significant to Catalonia at the expense of the autonomies worse treated by the current financing system.

Fedea’s analysis is that the agreed distribution criteria is very questionable and that triggers the risk “to introduce penalties to good management”, by focusing on the accumulated debt over a given period without taking into account the objective infinance situations suffered by certain autonomous communities that have asked them to force greater indebtedness. “Other corrections are also introduced that favor the most indebted autonomous communities, thus prioritizing fiscal irresponsibility,” says the note of Ángel de la Fuente, which emphas Central government before the exercise by the autonomous communities of their autonomy of income. “

The distance between the removal agreed by the Government with ERC with which it would be reasonable according to Fedea, taking into account the situation of objective infinance suffered by some autonomous communities due to the bias of the current financing system, is very relevant. The main beneficiary of the government scheme according to this analysis would be Catalonia, to which the State will condemn this scheme about 8,000 million euros more than in principle would correspond to it (9,139 million compared to the 17,104 million that are recognized in the scheme presented by the Ministry of Finance).

According to the scheme raised by Fedea, the State should increase by 7.2 billion the debt to assume the Valencian Community, to 18,444 million euros; in about 3,500 million euros that is raised for Andalusia, until condoning 22,176 million; and in 1.7 billion that of the Region of Murcia, to 5,069 million. Among the worst financed, only Castilla-La Mancha, the only one governed by the PSOE, apparently benefits from the criteria agreed by the Treasury with ERC, while the Community of Madrid would be entitled to 900 million euros less than remove.