After a hesitant start to the season, with an injury and a positive for COVID that took him away from the field of play for a while, Fede Valverde once again has the minutes and the confidence to improve Real Madrid’s midfield.
The Uruguayan did not find his place very well because the CMK is untouchable in the big games and Ancelotti has also insisted on the 4-3-3 so he did not have a place in the eleven, but that formation is not the right one for the current Real Madrid and it seems that the Italian coach is realizing it. Better late than never. It must also be said that the seasons of Asensio and Rodrygo have left no choice, showing a fairly irregular level and below what is necessary to be a starter at Real Madrid, and Ancelotti has to play with what is available.
Madrid faces the end of the season with the Champions League in mind and decisive days to close the league title, so the rotations in the white team will be even lower than they have been throughout the season, which means that Fede Valverde as necessary as the CMK in the field to avoid seeing a fatigued team.
The newly renamed “the falcon” brings everything that Casemiro, Modric and Kroos lack, he is a perfect complement to a midfield that often lacks pace, lungs and grit. Last night the charrúa started the game and it is no coincidence that it was Madrid’s best game for quite some time, with Valverde withdrawing to the right to help Carvajal in defense and then coming out as usual at full speed when attacking .
If Ancelotti decides to make a habit of 4-4-2, Real Madrid wins in all facets of the game and can choose, why not, to continue increasing its greatness in Europe.
