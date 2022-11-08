Fede Valverde took her out of the stadium! Curious action in Rayo-Real Madrid, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Fede Valverde (center), in action against Rayo Vallecano.
Juanjo Martin. Eph
Fede Valverde (center), in action against Rayo Vallecano.
The Uruguayan could not avoid the defeat of his team in Vallecas, with which he lost the lead.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 07, 2022, 10:44 PM
The real Madrid lost in Vallecas against Vallecano Ray, in a match in which they were surpassed in intensity by the local team, who recorded fifteen shots and scored three goals to take the victory and leave Carlo Ancelotti’s team without a lead.
In the merengue team the Uruguayan was the starter Federico Valverde, in a match in which the whites had several casualties that reduced their performance.
Last Friday, the coach of the Uruguayan National Team, Diego Alonso, highlighted the “exuberant” moment that Valverde is experiencing at Real Madrid – where he has already scored eight goals this season.
“He has been having an exuberant performance, it is already noticeable and it is constant. We are happy and it makes us very happy. In general terms, all the players who have been reserved have made it difficult for me because they have had a very good performance,” Alonso said.
Where did Fede Valverde send the ball?
However, no one is exempt from an error and that happened to Valverde in the game against Rayo Vallecano, in which, when he missed a shot, he ended up putting the ball in the window of an apartment next to the Vallecas stadium. , sending it over the wall behind one of the goals.
Some people present in the stadium sang a goal when the Uruguayan sent the ball to a balcony, while others told the inhabitants of the apartment to keep the ball.
SPORTS
with Eph
More sports news
November 07, 2022, 10:44 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Fede #Valverde #stadium #Curious #action #RayoReal #Madrid #video
Leave a Reply