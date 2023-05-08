Real Madrid have added a new trophy to their showcases after the 2-1 victory in the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna and they have hardly had time to celebrate it, since in just a few days they have the first leg of the Champions League semifinals League. The match brought good news for Real Madrid apart from the title, such as the return of Luka Modric who was rumored not to make it to the match against Manchester City, but leaves a state of alert for another player.
Fede Valverde is the team’s most dedicated player whenever he plays, he provides the legs that Modric and Kroos obviously lack and he spends 90 minutes running. The problem is that at this point in the season the accumulated fatigue is beginning to show and the Uruguayan left some statements at the end of the game that show that he does not have an infinite tank of gasoline. “I’m dead! I’m very tired but very tired”is what Fede said in the microphones of the Chain Being.
The game against Manchester City looks complicated because they have great quality in midfield and can dominate any rival, so Fede Valverde’s efforts are very important for the white team.
The ’15’ from Real Madrid did not arrive at his best for the game, Ancelotti had already warned that he needed to work alone to recover his best form, but the problem is that the semis are on Tuesday and there is no room for manoeuvre.
The Real Madrid medical team is closely monitoring the state of the Uruguayan and his evolution will be measured these days, a similar case to that of Dani Ceballos. The Sevillian missed the final due to a minor injury and although he is not usually a starter for Madrid, he is important as a refreshment player in the team.
