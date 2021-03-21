Zidane is running out of few wins in his deck (Benzema, the Casemiro-Kroos-Modric trio, Courtois …) so he has decided to use Fede Valverde, a kind of wild card that the same wins the hand by reinforcing the center of the field that opened to the right wing, as it did in Vigo. A joker thinking, after the break, in Liverpool.

“Zidane trusts him to die,” a Uruguayan ex-Madridista, Federico Magallanes, said last week in AS during the return against Atalanta. That was the ultimate test. Casemiro was not there and Pajarito showed off. His coach is equipping a system to compact Madrid more and if on the one hand he went to the line of three centrals, against Celta it was Valverde who propped up in front and from a false right winger position. A role that Zidane likes. He began to make that test in the final of the Spanish Super Cup last year in Saudi Arabia and this course also opted for that proposal at the Camp Nou. There, the Uruguayan opened the white 1-3 in the last Clásico to date. Valverde, in Zidane’s mind, is to be the energy contribution in the big games.

Help. It does not seem like a bad mission considering the almost disproportionate wear that the triad of starting midfielders is suffering. Casemiro (82% of the minutes), Modric (79%) and Kroos (78%) are among the six Madridistas with the most minutes this year. Zidane came out chastened when he rotated, at once, the Croatian and the German in the 2-1 to Elche. Isco, from that ownership, has disappeared again in the dust of the road.

Valverde’s mobility and his ability to handle himself in the trenches has led him to win over less laborious options. Asensio, despite his two consecutive comforting but filling goals, has come to be seen behind in his boss’s plans since the derby, and Rodrygo also fails to warm up his engines to enter the right wing or to discuss his new condition with Vinicius. holder.

Balaidos as a dress rehearsal for Liverpool before the national team break. To whom Valverde will not leave, after having suspended Conmebol on this FIFA date. More time for Zidane to outline the role of the wild card that can come from the movies.