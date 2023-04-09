Sunday, April 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fede Valverde attacked a Villarreal player in the stadium parking lot

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Fede Valverde attacked a Villarreal player in the stadium parking lot


close

Fede Valverde and Alex Baena

Fede Valverde and Alex Baena

Photo:

Pierre Philippe Marcou. AFP

Fede Valverde and Alex Baena

The incident occurred after the defeat of Real Madrid, this Saturday, at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Uruguayan Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde was the main actor in an incident in the parking area of ​​the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, attacking Álex Baena next to the Villarreal bus, after a pique during the match that came from the Copa del Rey match between the two teams.

“Fede Valverde, pimp and coward,” wrote Xisco Nadal, a Villarreal delegate, on his Twitter profile after the incident. He later deleted the post.

The attack occurred when Fede Valverde crossed the parking area where the bus from the Castellón team was and met Baena.

See also  Real Madrid responds to Benzema's complaint quickly.. What's the story?

Why Fede Valverde attacked Alex Baena

According to EFE sources from the white club, the reason for the attack is due to Baena’s verbal inconsideration, referring to a son of Fede Valverde after his wife’s pregnancy problems.

“In the Copa del Rey match, Baena kicked Fede and told him: ‘cry now that your son is not going to be born’. That was left there, but today he told him another similar thing and Fede warmed up. For this reason, he waited for him in the parking lot… and told him that he didn’t mess with the “family.” And what happened happened,” a source close to Valverde told Spanish daily Marca.

In those days, Valverde’s wife, Mina Bonino, almost lost the baby she was expecting. Fortunately for her, her pregnancy continued on the right track.

“Tell me now what you said on the field about my son,” Valverde would have told Baena after the game, according to a version of the newspaper El Mundo.

See also  FA Cup, United are favorites against Aston Villa, but in the Premier League they have already gone out

The police were present in the parking lot to take action. Villarreal claims to have documented the incident.

SPORTS
with Efe

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Fede #Valverde #attacked #Villarreal #player #stadium #parking #lot

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
‘Little Faith’ actor dies two weeks after wife’s death

'Little Faith' actor dies two weeks after wife's death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result