Fede Valverde attacked a Villarreal player in the stadium parking lot

Uruguayan Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde was the main actor in an incident in the parking area of ​​the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, attacking Álex Baena next to the Villarreal bus, after a pique during the match that came from the Copa del Rey match between the two teams.

“Fede Valverde, pimp and coward,” wrote Xisco Nadal, a Villarreal delegate, on his Twitter profile after the incident. He later deleted the post.

The attack occurred when Fede Valverde crossed the parking area where the bus from the Castellón team was and met Baena.

Why Fede Valverde attacked Alex Baena

According to EFE sources from the white club, the reason for the attack is due to Baena’s verbal inconsideration, referring to a son of Fede Valverde after his wife’s pregnancy problems.

“In the Copa del Rey match, Baena kicked Fede and told him: ‘cry now that your son is not going to be born’. That was left there, but today he told him another similar thing and Fede warmed up. For this reason, he waited for him in the parking lot… and told him that he didn’t mess with the “family.” And what happened happened,” a source close to Valverde told Spanish daily Marca.

In those days, Valverde’s wife, Mina Bonino, almost lost the baby she was expecting. Fortunately for her, her pregnancy continued on the right track.

“Tell me now what you said on the field about my son,” Valverde would have told Baena after the game, according to a version of the newspaper El Mundo.

The police were present in the parking lot to take action. Villarreal claims to have documented the incident.

