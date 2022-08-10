The first dive of Euro 2022 was the Olympian, naturally from block number 4, that of the world record in 200 style at the 2009 World Cup
The godmother and the mascot: the first dive in Rome 2022 is by Federica Pellegrini and the two rescue dogs, Lea and Gastone, mascot of the event. Early in the morning, Federica goes back to the 2009 block of global companies: block 4. Lea and Gastone at the poolside. Matteo Giunta (her former coach and next husband) gives the take your marks. In her favorite water of hers and moreover as a friend of the dogs that she is, Federica swims with Lea and even lets herself be towed, pretending to be “saved”.
Challenge
–
The former swimmer shared the shots of the particular morning swim on her Instagram profile: “Today on the starting blocks with a particular opponent and an undisputed champion … Lea challenged me, judge how it ended up .. . “.
August 10, 2022 (change August 10, 2022 | 10:30 pm)
