The godmother and the mascot: the first dive in Rome 2022 is by Federica Pellegrini and the two rescue dogs, Lea and Gastone, mascot of the event. Early in the morning, Federica goes back to the 2009 block of global companies: block 4. Lea and Gastone at the poolside. Matteo Giunta (her former coach and next husband) gives the take your marks. In her favorite water of hers and moreover as a friend of the dogs that she is, Federica swims with Lea and even lets herself be towed, pretending to be “saved”.