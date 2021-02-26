In the broadcast yesterday, Thursday, of the second season of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.), the eight participants who had done the worst in the previous days had to compete.

Thus, those who had to cook were: Andrea Rincón, CAE, Fernando Carlos, Fede Bal, Daniel Aráoz, Alex Caniggia, Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro, Mariano Dalla Libera.

Unlike what usually happens, last night the participants did not go through the market. The ingredients to be used were defined with the piñata game. When they managed to break it, they rushed to gather the various stuffed animals that represented the ingredients with which they would have to fix. Then, Santiago Del Moro sent them to their respective islands the products that corresponded to each one.

With a piñata, the ingredients used by the participants in Thursday’s broadcast of MasterChef Celebrity 2 (Telefe) were defined. Capture TV.

In that framework, Federico Bal starred in the least thoughtful moment in reality of gastronomy. It was when he presented his plate before the jury composed of Donato de Santis, Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular.

As will be remembered, Fede and Martitegui were close enemies in the first season of MasterChef Celebrity in which the actor and director competed on his own behalf. A veritable war of chicanes and mutual reproaches ensued between them.

In the second season, in which Bal takes the place of his mother Carmen Barbieri until she recovers from the Covid and can join the program, the relationship did not come much better. Sharp, both continued to measure forces the first time Fede cooked. That day, when giving his opinion, Germán stood up and declared that he preferred silence. And Donato de Santis told the participant: “-Fede, it’s your worst dish of the two seasons of MasterChef.”

Fede Bal could not believe what was happening when he presented his plate to the jury on a Thursday repechage of MasterChef Celebrity 2 (Telefe). Capture TV.

But … life gives you surprises … And last night, he surprised Fede Bal. With the ingredients he was given, he made baked sea bream and a garnish of natural potatoes and avocado mayonnaise. After trying a bite, Germán Martitegui exclaimed: “Sparkly”.

Stunned, Federico exclaimed: “Here one day I’m down and the next I’m up!” “This is life, Fede,” Del Moro said. Exultant, Bal looked at Martitegui and shouted: “You don’t know what I love you!”

For his part, Damián Betular judged: “You put everything in it! It’s an incredible dish.” And Fede, looked at the camera, blew a kiss and dedicated the triumph: “Everything is for you, mom. I love you!”.

The jury appreciated the performance of Federico Bal on the repechage Thursday that he was the one went up to the balcony. I mean, it went on to the next round of the cooking contest. The other seven participants, on the other hand, went directly to the elimination gala that will be seen on Sunday.

ACE