Federico Bal She does not hide her anguish over the complicated health trance her mother, Carmen Barbieri, is going through, but she chooses to stay strong and report on social networks or in responses to various journalists about the actress’s evolution, which She is admitted to intensive care with bilateral pneumonia caused by coronavirus.

Carmen had been admitted to the Zabala clinic in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano for a Covid painting. As the days went by, the disease got complicated and last Thursday she was transferred to intensive care.

Yesterday, friday, Federico Bal sent a voice message to Marcelo polino, who was interested in knowing how Carmen was one day after entering therapy. With great concern and a broken voice, Fede admitted that he did not have very good news to give yet.

“I recently spoke with the therapy doctors and not much improvement Fede explained to Polino in his voice message. She is calm, she had a good night, but there is not much improvement. We have to wait”.

Carmen Barbieri remains in intensive care at a clinic in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano. Photo Capture TV / File.

“I notice him very exhausted. He is scared, he is tired and in tremendous anguish because what he wants is to be with his mother and he cannot be by her side, “said Polino in Team flower (Telefe, at 11.30).

As with all patients hospitalized for Covid, Carmen cannot receive visits from family or friends. In the same way, when she was transferred to intensive care, they took her cell phone and she can no longer communicate. All of your energy must now be put into helping your body recover.

The anguish of Fede that Polino spoke of is understandable: he has been having to go through a series of extreme situations. In December 2019, he had to face the death of his father, Santiago Bal, whom he accompanied during the multiple hospitalizations he had in previous years.

Dream come true: In the summer of 2019, Santiago Bal shared the stage with Federico and Carmen, in Mar del Plata. They did the play “Again Together”. Photo File.

In March, Fede was detected a colon cancer that, fortunately, he managed to overcome after undergoing a harsh radio and chemotherapy treatment, in the middle of phase 1 of the quarantine decreed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that his mother Carmen Barbieri contracted Covid and had to be hospitalized when that disease produced bilateral pneumonia, Fede, although distraught, is determined to fight once more.

He did the treatment and overcame the disease: Fede Bal underwent chemotherapy and rays for bowel cancer. Photo Instagram / Archive.

On Thursday, when his mother was transferred to intensive care, Fede asked his numerous followers on social networks for help. “I remember when I was bad, you on the other side asked a lot for my recovery. Now I ask all believers and non-believers, ask and send beautiful energies for my old woman. They had to transfer her to intensive care, the picture was complicated, do not stop taking care of yourself ”.

ACE