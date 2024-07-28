Fede Alvarez, the director of ‘Alien: Romulus’, He revealed this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con that his film will be the most dramatic movie in the franchise created in 1979.

“It’s called Romulus because it’s a story of brotherhood (…) This is the first time that there are very close people who truly love each other, “So when things like this happen, it becomes much more dramatic, would you die for your brother or sister, or would you leave them behind?” said the Uruguayan director in the popular Hall H of the San Diego Convention.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

The explanation of Fede Alvarez It came from a question that Ridley Scott, the director of the first film, virtually asked him, in which he questioned him about the name of the film.

The Uruguayan also expressed that one of his priorities when making the film ‘Alien: Romulus’ was to maintain the psychosexual part that the first film had and the attendees saw exclusive previews of the plot.

‘Alien: Romulus’ from 20th Century Studios and Disney hits theaters August 16 and sets its events between the first film (‘Alien’) and the second (‘Aliens’), which James Cameron directed in 1986.

Mexican director Guillermo del Toro appeared on the screen of the room, exciting everyone present, to ask Álvarez about how he experienced the opportunity to bring the xenomorph (alien) back to the big screen, one of the “most iconic monsters in the history of cinema.”

The cast of Alien Romulus and its director in Hall H at SDCC. Photo from Instagram

“It was fucking incredible, a huge responsibility, but a fascinating challenge (…) I had to revisit the design and really go through all the books to make sure I honored that legacy and design,” the director replied.

The cast of the film, made up of Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu, were also present at the panel: “I wanted fresh faces that the audience wouldn’t associate with another character,” explained Álvarez.

At the end of the meeting, attendees received a baby xenomorph mask.

San Diego Comic-Con runs through Sunday. Marvel is expected to take center stage on Saturday with the studio’s panel in Hall H, which is expected to feature important announcements about its upcoming projects, as well as the presentation of DC Studios’ ‘The Penguin’ series.