WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. central bank will “continue to insist” on tightening monetary policy until it becomes clear that inflation is cooling, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.

“What we need to see is inflation clearly and convincingly retreating and we’re going to keep pushing until we see that,” Powell said at a Wall Street Journal event. “If we don’t see that, we will have to consider acting more aggressively” to tighten financial conditions.

As rates rise at upcoming policy meetings, the Fed will assess “meeting by meeting, data by data” how the economy and inflation are behaving, Powell said. Current inflation is more than three times the Fed’s 2% target.

Powell said that unless the pace of price increases slows, the central bank – which has already raised its benchmark rate by a total of 0.75 percentage points this year – will not hesitate to raise rates to tighter levels.

“If that involves going beyond levels that are widely understood to be ‘neutral’, we won’t hesitate to do that,” Powell said, referring to the threshold that neither stimulates nor constrains economic activity. “We’re even going to feel like we’re in a place where we can say ‘yes, financial conditions are in an appropriate place, we see inflation coming down’.”

(By Howard Schneider)