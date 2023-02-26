Undoubtedly we can find each case in the social networks, No? Like the viral story of a young woman who, tired of men, she preferred to marry herself to no longer have problems in love, however, it was not what I thought.

Despite the fact that we are in the month of couple love, it seems that many are not doing very well in this regard, as shown by the case of a girl who, after feeling lonely for a while, chose to marry herself.

It was through the Twitter social network where an Internet user posted a couple of photos where he is seen wedding dresswhile revealing that, after thinking about it, she decided to marry herself, although it seems that the marriage environment was not as expected.

“Today, in schizophrenic moments of my life, I bought a wedding dress and cooked a wedding cake to marry myself,” the young woman wrote on the virtual platform of the little blue bird.

In the images you can see her wearing a completely white wedding dress where the tattoos on her hands stand out. From what can be seen in her photographs, she seemed very happy with her decision.

However, it seems that marrying herself did not work for her, because the next day he revealed that he was no longer holding backso he announced that he was looking at the possibility of divorcing.

“Update: I’m going to be married one day and I can’t take it anymore, I’m seeing how the divorce issue is just in case,” she said.

As expected, the post published on Twitter did not take long to become popular, surpassing the 3 million views, as well as more than 65 thousand “likes” and more than 1,400 retweets.

In the comment box, netizens did not miss the opportunity to leave their best memes and jokes about the situation, although there were those who criticized the content creator. Also, others actually showed concern for her mental and emotional health.

We recommend you read:

“Well from what I see in your face it seems that this week you are not having a very good time from here a hug and my condolences everything one day happens and we all want someone to lend us a hand if it is bad hand but I throw it to you virtual”, wrote a user.