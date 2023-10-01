Italika, the Mexican motorcycle brand that is dedicated to assembling motorcycles in Toluca, founded in 2004 by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, stands out for its quality, design and parts manufactured by Hyosung, from South Korea, however, if you want to meet its rivals, We tell you which are the motorcycle brands that compete with Salinas Pliego.

Although there are more than 400 brands of models in the world, which stand out for their price, speed or design, these vehicles have become an increasingly popular transportation option in Mexico, therefore, Manufacturers compete to offer models that satisfy customer needs

One of the most popular on the market is Italika, this is because it has a wide catalog of motorcycles, scooters, ATVs, sports bikes and electric motorcycles, models that stand out for their parts and design.

However, if you want to purchase a motorcycle from a different brand than the company founded by the president of TV Azteca and Elektra, Salinas Pliego, or if you want to know more motorcycle brands, we will tell you which are the recognized ones in Mexico, in addition to Italika.

Sling

If you are thinking of purchasing a new motorcycle to live an unparalleled experience on the road, we tell you that the Honda brand has a great impact on the market as it is a manufacturer of automobiles, engines for land, water and air vehicles, motorcycles, robots and other components for the automotive industry.

Likewise, the open capital company of Japanese origin founded in 1948 by Sōichirō Honda and Takeo Fujisawa, highlights on its website that it offers a complete line of reliable, fuel-efficient vehicles, with advanced safety technologies, as well as, They market through a wide network of distributors.

yamaha

On the other hand, Yamaha is a Japanese company that has found a place in the Mexican market, this by offering a wide range of products and services, especially musical instruments and electronic devices.

Wind

This company founded in Mexico in 1996, stands out for having parts from Italy, China, Japan and Taiwan, and some of its suppliers also sell to Harley-Davidson, likewise, its models stand out before its quality, designs and price.