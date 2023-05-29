When looking for a new cell phone, our gaze almost always goes to devices, Samsung, Apple, and Motorola due to the prestige that the brands have formed over the years. However, the current market offers us excellent value for money mobile equipment.

Some of the brands that stand out for their value for money in the mobile device market are those manufactured by companies such as Xiaomi, OnePlus and Oppo, three Chinese technology giants.

These brands with an important option during this Hot Sale, the season of largest online shopping offers in Mexico that takes place from May 19 to June 6.

Despite the fact that the title “made in china” gives many a feeling of buying a cheap and poor quality product. The truth is that this is already in the past, since Chinese companies decided to make a titanic effort to manufacture luxury, competitive and good quality products that could be on a par with those manufactured by big brands.

Xiaomi, OnePlus and Oppo They are some of the brands that have earned a place among the best mobile devices in relation to price-quality, since these give you the capabilities of a high-end equipment for what they cost mid-range equipment.

Among the mid-range equipment that we can find from OnePlus is the el OnePlus North, a device with 128 GB and 8 GB of RAM with features that could easily compete with Samsung, iPhone and Motorola equipment. This equipment costs $10,999 at Coppel.

Xiaomi is another of the Chinese companies that has been known to win the title of best price-quality cell phone. This company founded by Lel Jun has become a legend for the technology equipment they offer.

One of Xiaomi’s most famous teams is the Redmini Note 12, which you can buy at a price of $11,881 pesos on Amazon.

This equipment has great features such as; 6.67-inch Pro AMOLED screen: 394 pp, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP high-resolution triple camera and a powerful 4980 mAh battery.

Oppo It is one of the newest companies in Mexico, however, it is also one of the ones that has gained the most ground by offering good equipment at affordable prices.

One of my favorite devices Oppo is the Reno7 which has become a spearhead in the national market. This equipment can be purchased at Coppel for $9,499 in its 256 GB version.