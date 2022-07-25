US economy, the Fed heads for a new rate hike of 0.75%

L’American economy “it’s slowing down”, but “there are no signs of a recession“. Janet Yellen, US treasury secretary, try to reassure the state of health of the American company at the start of a crucial week: the Fed to fight the rush of inflation he heads towards a new rate hike 0.75%.

Thursday 28th July is also expected first estimate of GDP in the second quarter, which could mark the United States’ entry into recession. In fact, in the first three months of the year, GDP contracted by 1.6% and, a new decline, would cause the States to slide into the technical definition of recessionor two consecutive quarters of contraction.

There US Treasury Secretary, however, flaunts confidence. “What we are seeing is a necessary and appropriate slowdown,” Yellen says, confident that the Fed’s anti-inflation policies will be successful. After the tightening of 75 basis points in June, the Fed is preparing to make a new upward adjustment of the same magnitude to try to stop the price rush that leaves no respite for the Americans.

There hope of the secretary to the Treasury is that the Fed is able to cool the economy without causing economic activity to slide downwards. After the 1.6% contraction recorded in the first quarter, analysts polled by Reuters expect growth of just 0.4% in the three spring months. But even if the data were negative, and therefore such as to bring the US into what is called “technical recession”, said Yellen, that would mean little. “I’m not saying we will definitely avoid a recession” but, she concluded, “recession is a widespread weakness in the economy. And that’s not what we’re seeing now“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

