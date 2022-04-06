(Reuters) – Federal Reserve officials “generally agreed” last month to cut $60 billion a month from the U.S. central bank’s holdings in Treasuries and $35 billion from its portfolio of mortgage-backed securities. MBS) over initially a three-month period “or slightly longer,” according to the minutes of the March 15-16 monetary policy meeting.

Participants at the meeting also “generally agreed” that after the balance sheet reduction is “well under way”, it would be appropriate to consider direct sales of MBS, according to the minutes released on Wednesday.

If left to passively shrink — only when mortgage payments are made — the monthly decline in the stock of these bonds would likely “run under the proposed monthly cap” and they would remain “a sizable portion of the Federal Reserve’s assets for many years to come”.

The Fed began a massive bond-buying program in spring 2020 to help ease the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has boosted its balance sheet. Currently, the central bank holds about 8.5 trillion dollars in Treasuries and MBS.

No final decision on portfolio reduction was made at the March 15-16 monetary policy meeting, according to the document, but officials have made “substantial progress” and may “begin the process of reducing the size of the balance sheet upon completion.” ” from the May 3-4 monetary policy meeting.

Treasuries yields this afternoon operated at levels above those seen before the release of the minutes, and the ten-year rate was at 2.6069%. The dollar advanced to its peak since May 2020 against a basket of currencies, while major US stock indices briefly pared losses before continuing to slide.

“I don’t think there’s anything material that can generate a change in sentiment, unlike yesterday, when there was a real change and which I think really scared investors,” said Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz and Associates in Toledo, Ohio. , referring to comments made by Fed Director Lael Brainard on Tuesday.

Brainard told a Minneapolis Fed conference that he expects a combination of interest rate hikes and rapid balance sheet downsizing to bring US monetary policy into a “more neutral position” this year, with more monetary tightening as needed.

MAJOR ELEVATIONS

The minutes showed a Fed navigating a complex landscape, with the huge jump in coronavirus cases leaving only a “light and brief mark” on the economy, but the war in Ukraine causing some monetary policymakers to back away from what they would prefer. be a 0.50 percentage point increase in the interest rate in March.

The central bank raised its one-day interest rate by just 0.25 percentage point at last month’s meeting, but the minutes appeared to set the stage for further interest rate hikes to arrive.

“Many participants highlighted that one or more 50 basis point increases in the target rate range may be appropriate at future meetings, particularly if inflationary pressures remain elevated or intensified,” the document said.

Inflation, by the Fed’s preferred measure, is at about three times the central bank’s 2% target.

(By Howard Schneider)

((Translation by Brasília)) REUTERS VB IV JCG

