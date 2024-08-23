US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the time has come for monetary policy tightening.

Powell said inflation has declined significantly, now much closer to target, while the balance of risks to his tenure has shifted.

“My confidence has increased that inflation is on a sustainable path back to 2 percent,” he said. “Upside risks to inflation have diminished, while downside risks to unemployment have increased.”

The head of the US central bank noted that the cooling of the labor market is unequivocal, but it is no longer overheated.

“We neither seek nor welcome a further cooling in labor market conditions,” he said. “We will do everything we can to support a strong labor market as we make further progress toward price stability.”