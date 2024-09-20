The president of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) of Philadelphia, Patrick Harker, said that the US Central Bank continues to rely on broad data, not just a single month or indicator, which protected the country’s economy from the inflationary spike in the first quarter of 2024.

The comments were made in a speech prepared for an event with economics students at Tulane University, released this Friday, the 20th.

Harker, however, avoided talking about interest rates or future prospects for the macroeconomy.



