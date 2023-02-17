(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve has more work to do in raising interest rates to curb high inflation because recent data has shown its actions so far are not having a big enough impact, Fed Director Michelle Bowman said on Monday. Friday.

“I think with the information that we’ve seen lately … I don’t see that this is indicating to me that we’re slowing down the economy,” Bowman said during an appearance before a bankers association in Nashville, Tennessee.

“And as we continue to see data that indicate that the work we’ve done so far has not materialized or is not effective at this point, I think we will need to continue to raise rates until we can get to a sufficiently restrictive level. I don’t see we’re there yet.”

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)