Federal Reserve raised the rate by 0.25 percentage point; range changed to 4.50% to 4.75%

The Fed (Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States) increased this Wednesday (Feb.1, 2023) the country’s interest rate by 0.25 percentage points.

The break went to 4.50% to 4.75%. This was the 8th consecutive increase. Here’s the full statement (84 KB, in English).

The increase in interest rates aims to control rising prices in the United States. The target is to reduce the Consumer Price Index to 2%. Annual US inflation stood at 6.5% in December 2022. It is the lowest since November 2021, when the price index was at 6.8%.

In a statement, the US Central Bank said that US inflation has decreased, but remains high.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine is causing enormous human and economic hardship and is contributing to heightened global uncertainty. The Committee is highly attentive to inflation risks”said.