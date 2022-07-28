. The US central bank, the Federal Reserve (Fed), has announced a 0.75 percentage point hike in the key interest rate. The increase is intended to curb inflation in the United States. The key interest rate in the country is now at 2.25 to 2.5 percent. It is now the fourth rate hike by the Federal Reserve in a few months. The central bank has not raised interest rates so quickly since the early 1980s. For example, the base interest rate rose by 0.25 percentage point in March, by 0.5 percentage point in May and by 0.75 percentage point in June. The European Central Bank recently announced an interest rate hike. It was the first in eleven years. The 0.5 percentage point increase ended negative interest rates in the eurozone, which had been in effect since June 2014. Like the Fed, the ECB aims for an inflation rate of 2 percent. (NRC)

A version of this article also appeared in the newspaper of 28 July 2022 See also Itamaraty greets Macron, but Bolsonaro remains silent