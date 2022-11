How did you feel about this matter?

With the fourth consecutive increase of 0.75 percentage point promoted by the US central bank, the rate is in the range of 3.75% to 4% | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Federal Reserve (Fed), the central bank of the United States, announced this Wednesday (2) the fourth consecutive increase of 0.75 percentage point in the interest rate. Thus, the rate is in the range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest level since January 2008.

The consecutive increases are intended to contain inflation, which in September stood at 8.2% year-on-year, well above the Fed’s 2% target.

The US central bank has signaled that it is considering a policy change for the next few announcements, with economists projecting less sharp interest rate hikes, to have less of an impact on economic activity.

“Continued increases in target range [de juros] will be appropriate to achieve a sufficiently restrictive monetary policy stance to return inflation to 2%,” the Fed said in a statement.

“In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, delays with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments,” he added.