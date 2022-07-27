By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve raised its one-day policy rate by 0.75 percentage point on Wednesday in an effort to end the most intense bout of inflation since the 1980s, and Chair Jerome Powell said another “exceptionally large” increase may be appropriate at their next meeting in September if price pressures have not eased sufficiently.

“Inflation remains high, reflecting pandemic-related supply and demand imbalances, higher food and energy prices and broader price pressures,” the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said in a statement. unanimously, placed interest in a range between 2.25% and 2.50%.

The FOMC added that it remains “highly aware” of inflation risks, a point Powell stressed in remarks made at a press conference after the meeting, deeming it “essential” to reduce inflation.

Fed officials are “extremely aware” of the hardships that inflation poses for American households, particularly those with limited resources, Powell said, and will not relent in their efforts until “compelling evidence” is presented that costs are rising. falling down.

Inflation has accelerated this year to the highest levels in four decades and, when measured by the Fed’s preferred gauge, is more than three times the central bank’s 2% target.

“Restoring price stability is just something we have to do,” Powell said. “There is no option to opt out of doing this.”

While job creation has remained “robust”, policymakers noted in the monetary policy statement that “recent spending and production indicators have softened”, a nod to the fact that aggressive rate hikes implemented since March are starting to take a toll. .

Still, Powell insisted that the economy has underlying strength.

“I don’t think the US is currently in a recession,” he said, citing unemployment still near a half-century low, solid wage growth and job openings. “It makes no sense that the US is in a recession.”

Still, bringing inflation to target “will likely involve a period of below-trend economic growth and some easing of labor market conditions, but these outcomes are likely needed to restore price stability and set the stage for achieving full employment.” and long-term price stability”.

DEPENDING ON DATA

Coming from a 75 basis point increase last month and smaller moves in May and March, the Fed has raised its base rate by a total of 225 basis points this year as it fights 1980s-style inflation with a currency in the 1980s.

Interest rates are now at the level that most Fed officials consider to be a neutral economic impact, effectively marking the end of pandemic-era efforts to encourage spending by households and businesses with cheap money.

The rate also corresponds to the high point of the central bank’s previous tightening cycle – which took place from the end of 2015 to the end of 2018 –, a level reached this time in just four months.

The monetary policy statement gave little explicit guidance on what steps the Fed might take next, a decision that will largely depend on whether the next data show that inflation is starting to slow.

With the latest indicators showing consumer prices up more than 9% at an annual rate, investors expect the U.S. central bank to raise the benchmark interest rate by at least 0.50 percentage point at its next meeting, from 20 to September 21st.

“While another exceptionally large increase may be appropriate at our next meeting, this is a decision that will depend on the data we get by then,” Powell said. “We will continue to make our decisions meeting by meeting and communicate our thinking as clearly as possible.”

Futures markets returned to slightly more moderate bets for interest rate hikes at the next meeting, as Powell was speaking.

“From here, it is possible for the Fed to ease its pace of tightening, reassured by the likely spike in inflation and the retraction of inflation expectations as oil prices fell,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at the Fed. Principal Global Investors.

“However, with the job market still painting a picture of strength, wage growth still uncomfortably high, and core inflation falling at such a slow glacier pace, the Fed certainly can’t stop tightening. monetary), nor can it downshift too much.”