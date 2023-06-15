Powell: “We have come a long way but the effects of our choices are not yet full”

Curb the interest rate squeeze by the US Federal Reserve. After 10 consecutive hikes in 15 months, he left interest rates unchanged 5-5.25%. A decision widely expected by the market, which however evidently expected one lasting stopwhile there is only a pause.

AND Wall Street didn’t like it, with the main indexes skidding in the moments following the announcement and then closing the session with the Dow Jones down 0.68% to 33,979 points, the S&P 500 closed up +0.08% and 4,372 points , while the Nasdaq rose 0.39% to 13,626 points.

The decision not to touch rates in June (which was unanimously taken) was adopted to allow “the Committee to evaluate the incoming information and its implications”, explained the Fed in its press release, however noting that inflation it is well above 2% and the objective of the central institution is always to bring it under control.

