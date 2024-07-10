Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated on Wednesday, the 10th, his warning that he does not intend to send signals about when the monetary authority will begin cutting interest rates. According to him, the American central bank is monitoring both sides of the mandate – price stability and maximum employment. “The risks are more balanced,” he said during a hearing in the House of Representatives. Powell also assured that the Fed will maintain its independence when defining the next steps in monetary policy. According to him, political factors or the electoral cycle will not be taken into consideration.



