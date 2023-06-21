Estadão Contenti

06/21/2023 – 9:55 am

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reaffirmed that the institution is “strongly committed” to bringing inflation back to the 2% target. In a speech released this Wednesday, the 21st, and which he will read later at the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, the official argued that, without price stability, the economy “doesn’t work for anyone” and, specifically, , a sustained period of strong conditions in the labor market that benefit all is not achieved. In this context, he recalled that “almost all the leaders” of the Fed “expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates a little more until the end of the year”.

Powell said inflation “remains well above our long-term target of 2%.” He stated that inflation “has slowed down a bit since the middle of last year”, but added that inflationary pressures “remain high”, and that the process of bringing inflation back to target “has a long way to go”.

Also according to the Fed president, inflation “remains well above” the target, while the job market “remains tight”. The official commented that it will take time, however, for the full effects of the monetary tightening to be felt, “especially on inflation”.

Powell reaffirmed the commitment to bring inflation to target and said this would require “below trend” growth for a period, as well as “some easing of labor market conditions”. Meanwhile, economic activity “has continued to expand at a moderate pace”. Consumption is still showing strength this year, but the real estate sector “remains weak”, largely reflecting higher mortgage interest rates. Higher interest rates and lower growth also appear to weigh on corporate fixed investment, he notes.

The Fed chairman also said that the US banking sector “is solid and resilient”. Recent failures of some mid-sized banks such as Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the ensuing stress have illustrated the importance of “ensuring that we have appropriate rules and supervisory practices for banks of this size”. He said he was committed to addressing these vulnerabilities to make the banking system “stronger and more resilient”.























