The chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, has fallen victim to yet another phone prank by the pair of Russian comedians, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, who specialize in tricking world leaders. Russian television has in fact broadcast a video in which Powell can be heard talking to a person who introduces himself as President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to reports from the Bloomberg agency. The Fed confirmed the incident.

“President Powell had an interview in January with someone who introduced himself as the Ukrainian president – said a spokesman – it was a friendly conversation, as part of our support for the Ukrainian people at this difficult time”. “Secret or confidential information was not discussed,” concluded the spokesman, adding that the police were informed of the matter.