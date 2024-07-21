Trump 2025, Here’s What Investors Expect

In light of the weekend’s developments, Markets and investors expect a wave of popularity which could project Donald Trump towards the presidency: the former, in fact, recorded a brief rally on Monday in response to the attack on the Republican candidate, but then slowed down.

The latter, on the other hand, are also analyzing US banks’ second quarter resultswhich saw Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup beat expectations in terms of revenue and profits. In addition, the recent speech by Powellthat has envisaged a potential rate cutmade a positive contribution.

Returning to the presidential elections, the Wall Street forecasts on a Trump presidency include expectations of tax cuts, deregulation of the oil and gas sector And resistances towards the energy transition And of the investments aligned with the principles ESG. Equity markets may look favorably on at least some of these aspects, but fixed income investors may have more doubts..

Neither party seems capable of addressing the problem of the US budget deficit and the tycoon’s plans, from what can be seen, would likely increase the deficit at a time when interest rates are much higher than during his last term.

Additionally, Trump recently raised the issue ofindependence of the Federal Reserve: Formally shifting the balance of power between the Fed and the executive branch to give the president more say over monetary policy could further worry bond investors at a time of rising U.S. debt.

If on one hand on Wall Street there is a certain optimism towards a Trump presidencyon the other hand there could be a moderate skepticism towards of choice by J.D. Vance as Vice Presidential Candidate. Vance has called for greater oversight of corporations and Big Tech and has an isolationist stance on foreign policy, all of which he expects to see the full weight of during the campaign and in policymaking if the Republicans win.

As we await the final three months of the election campaign, there is still a big question mark over How Democrats Will Uniteif they do, under Biden’s leadershipon how the will take place DNC convention and how the U.S. Democratic Party will calibrate its criticism of Donald Trump after last weekend’s attack.