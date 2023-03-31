By Michael S. Derby and Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Three Federal Reserve officials kept the door open on Thursday for more rate hikes aimed at reducing high levels of inflation.

However, two of them highlighted that problems in the banking sector could impact the US economy in ways that dampen price pressures more quickly than expected.

“Inflation remains very high, and recent indicators reinforce my view that there is more work to be done to bring inflation down to the 2% target associated with price stability,” Boston Fed Chief Susan Collins said in a statement. meeting of the National Association of Business Economics.

But Collins, who does not have a vote on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) this year, also said that after last week’s 0.25 percentage point increase, the US central bank is probably close to halt interest rate hikes.

In a separate statement, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who has a vote in the FOMC, also said the institution has “more work to do” but did not spell out what action he would like to see happen.

Banks are “strong and resilient,” Collins said, but they are likely to pull back on the supply of credit, which in turn will weigh on overall economic activity. “These developments may partially offset the need for additional rate hikes.”

Richmond Fed chief Thomas Barkin said in a speech that monetary policy needed to be “nimble” under current circumstances. He also said financial sector issues could help the central bank fulfill its mission to bring inflation back to 2% more quickly.

“It’s possible that the tightening of credit conditions, along with the lagged effect of our rate changes, will bring inflation down relatively quickly,” Barkin said, though there are still a number of reasons why it could take time for pressure to ease. of prices decrease. Barkin does not vote this year in the FOMC.

