“In order to leave this cycle of high inflation behind us, it is necessary to have more monetary tightening, and to maintain it for a longer period,” Daly said, in a speech Saturday at Princeton University in New Jersey.“.

Daly said that inflation remains high in the goods, housing and other services sectors, and that the incoming data paints an unclear picture of the momentum of declining inflation..

The annual rate of inflation in the United States slowed last January to its lowest level in 15 months, reaching 6.4 percent, compared to 6.5 percent in December, but it came higher than expectations of a decline to 6.2 percent..

Daly said that the Fed cannot stop raising rates as inflation continues to rise, and she supports raising interest rates to between 5 and 5.5 percent..

With US inflation rates still at high levels, the market is increasingly expecting more monetary tightening during the upcoming meetings of the Federal Reserve.

And the US Federal Reserve raised the main interest rates by 25 basis points, at the beginning of this month, at its first meeting this year, to reach a range between 4.5 and 4.75 percent, in line with market expectations..

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pledged more interest rate increases in the coming period in order to control inflation and bring it down to the target level of 2 percent..

Powell said that the US Federal Reserve has not yet reached sufficient interest rates to curb inflation, indicating that the Fed is studying two new increases in interest rates in order to maintain a level of restrictive monetary policy that allows curbing inflation..

Economists expect that the Federal Reserve may raise the interest rate above the peak of 5.1 percent, which it expected in December, and hold the rate at this level for some time..