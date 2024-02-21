The minutes of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee meetings are always delayed photographs. And when the economy is, as it is now, at an inflection point, three weeks is a long time. With that exception, the minutes of the meeting of January 30 and 31 confirm the message sent by the president of the central bank, Jerome Powell: rates have peaked, the next movement will be downwards, but it is not imminent. Add to each of these statements the adverb predictably.

Powell usually provides a good summary of meetings, but sometimes the minutes add valuable nuance. This time, most of the message sounds familiar, but the minutes contain an express warning against rushing too quickly with rate cuts: “Some participants noted the risk that progress toward price stability would stall, especially if the aggregate demand would strengthen or the recovery in supply would slow down more than expected. Participants highlighted the uncertainty associated with the duration of restrictive monetary policy. Most participants noted the risks of relaxing the monetary policy stance too quickly and stressed the importance of carefully evaluating new data to judge whether inflation is falling sustainably towards 2%. “A couple of participants, however, noted the downside risks to the economy associated with maintaining an overly restrictive stance for too long,” the minutes say.

For the rest, the content is what is already known. The committee members consider that the interest rate has probably already reached its maximum in this cycle of tightening monetary policy. However, they do not expect it to be appropriate to lower rates until they have “greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards 2%,” the text says, a message taken almost literally in the statement that day. and in Powell's speech.

“Participants noted that the future path of the official interest rate would depend on new data, the evolution of the outlook and the balance of risks,” they continued. At the meeting, the Fed maintained rates at 5.25%-5.5%, their highest in almost 23 yearsvalid since July.

Powell's message at the press conference already led to ruling out that the first interest rate cut will come in March. “We will need to see continued evidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward our target,” he said at the time. For now, those tests have not materialized. Although it is not the inflation indicator most followed by the Federal Reserve, the consumer price index (CPI), fell less than expected in January, to 3.1%, when the market expected 2.9%. In addition, core inflation remained at 3.9%. The monetary policy committee will act based on the data and that data does not help.

With these wicks, the majority of investors and analysts continue to expect three rate cuts of 0.25 points for this year (as the Fed anticipated in December), one per quarter starting from the second. Part of the market is still betting that the first reduction will arrive on May 1, but increasingly they are leaning towards the meeting on June 10 and 11 given the strength of the economy.

The United States hopes to return to the Moon this Thursday after more than half a century, if the ship Odysseus manages to land gently on the Earth's satellite. The soft landing, a term that, As Alan Greenspan explained in his memoirs, It is taken out of the space race, it is the goal of the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. A year ago it seemed very difficult to control inflation without causing a full-blown recession. Now we can see a path for this, but the last mile of the fight against price increases is becoming a little more complicated than expected and no one dares to claim victory.

The Fed, in addition, faces this turning point in interest rates with political pressures in opposite directions. Although the president of the United States, Joe Biden, is respectful of the role of the central bank, voices have emerged from the Democratic Party urging Powell to lower the price of money as soon as possible. Opposite, the probable Republican candidate, Donald Trump, has accused him of seeking Biden's re-election and has warned that, if he returns to the White House, he will not renew his mandate.

Powell took over as chairman of the Federal Reserve in 2018 after being appointed precisely by Trump. Then in 2022, under Biden's presidency he was sworn in for a second term, which expires in May 2026.

The meetings at which the Federal Reserve sets its monetary policy are joint meetings of the Board of Governors and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the central bank. The FOMC has 12 voting members: the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining 11 Reserve bank presidents, who serve for a period of one year. year on a rotating basis. The presidents of the other Reserve banks attend the committee meetings and participate in the debates, but without the right to vote. The sessions, in reality, are massive, with a hundred people, mostly economists, technicians and advisors.

It is usually the technicians who speak first, starting with the manager of the system's open market account (SOMA), who explains the financial and monetary situation. Economists from the Federal Reserve's research service facilitate their diagnosis of the situation. It is usually afterwards when the committee members debate what is the best decision to make.

